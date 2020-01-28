Portuguese / Spanish / English

400 Syria opposition police train in Turkey

January 28, 2020
Free Syrian Army (FSA) members make last preparations to fire a missile to hit the points of Assad regime and terror groups in Aleppo to retaliate against YPG/PKK attacks in Idlib de-escalation zone, on May 09, 2019, Aleppo, Syria. ( Hişam el Homsi - Anadolu Agency )
Around 400 police officers from Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army are receiving training in Turkey before being deployed in the areas the republic’s forces have freed, Ihlas News Agency reported.

The police officers arrived in the southern Turkish province of Adana to receive training on police regulations, response to societal unrest, discipline, the disposal of improvised explosive devices (IEDs), operations in residential areas, as well as applied training on other matters.

Officers who successfully complete the training will start working as police in Tal Abyad and surrounding areas and will be dispatched in different units, the report said.

In 2017, the Turkish Police Academy also trained 5,631 Syrian policemen at five different schools in the country.

