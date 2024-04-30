Report: US officials say Gaza war hindering Biden's regional strategy

White House officials are extremely focused on concluding a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel because the war in Gaza is a major obstacle for President Joe Biden’s broader post-war strategy in the region, the American website Axios said yesterday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday for tightening defence among the Gulf countries in the face of the Iranian threat, revealing that Washington will hold talks with the six GCC countries to integrate air and missile defence and enhance maritime security.

“This attack highlights the acute and growing threat posed by Iran and the need to work together on integrated defence,” Blinken said during the Gulf Cooperation Council ministers’ meeting in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in reference to Tehran’s retaliatory strikes on Israel earlier this month.

Blinken said the region has a choice about its future, including “a future full of divisions, destruction, violence, and lasting instability”, however, he added that the Arab Gulf states “chose, through their meeting with the United States, greater integration and greater peace.”

He told the Gulf states that he would push for the establishment of a Palestinian state and increase humanitarian access to Gaza.

“The most effective way to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, alleviate suffering, and create space for a more just and sustainable solution is to reach a ceasefire and return the [Israeli] hostages to their homes,” Blinken said.

Earlier on Monday, Blinken said the United States is close to finalising a security agreement with Saudi Arabia, which will be presented to Riyadh if it normalises its relations with Israel.

“I believe the work that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States are doing together regarding our agreements may be very close to completion,” he added.

