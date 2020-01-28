Hamas: Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians

Hamas has decried the terms of the so-called “Deal of the Century” announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“This deal doesn’t worth the paper it’s written on and Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians,” Sami Abu Zuhri, spokesman of Hamas, tweeted.

Abu Zuhri’s remarks came as first reaction of the resistance group to the terms of the so-called “Deal of the Century” which Trump have just announced with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Under this vision, Jerusalem will remain Israel’s undivided capital. But that’s no big deal, because I’ve already done that for you, right?” Trump said during the speech.

Thousands of Palestinian protesters took to the streets ahead of Trump’s formal announcement in opposition to the proposal.

Trump briefed Netanyahu and Gantz on the 80-page peace plan, spearheaded by his son-in-law and special advisor Jared Kushner, at the White House on Monday. But Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has adamantly refused Trump’s requests for a phone call, according to a Palestinian official.