Sudan says Bashir’s handover to ICC depends on peace negotiations results

January 28, 2020
Sudanese Attorney-General Tag el-Sir el-Hibir said on Sunday evening that “the handover of the ousted President, Omar Al-Bashir (79 years), to the International Criminal Court depends on the results of the ongoing peace negotiations and other parties, including the victims and their families, as well as legal issues that require consideration.”

“The investigation of the criminal cases that occurred in the governorate of Darfur during the rule of Al-Bashir (1989-2019) is proceeding well,” added el-Hibir in a statement, after his meeting in Khartoum with a US Congress delegation.

The Sudanese government is conducting peace negotiations with armed movements and political groups on 5 paths: Darfur, the two governorates of South Kordofan (east) and Blue Nile (southeast of the country), northern Sudan, eastern Sudan and central Sudan.

 

