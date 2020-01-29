Ex-Israel army chief dismisses Trump’s plan as not ‘even’ a basis for peace 

A former intelligence chief of the Israeli army echoed the overwhelming feeling of dismay and condemnation over President Donald Trump’s so-called “peace deal” announced yesterday in Washington.

“It is not a peace plan, and I am not sure that it is even a basis for a peace plan,” Amos Yadlin is reported saying by the Jerusalem Post.

Yadlin, who now works as the executive director of the Institute of National Security Studies (INSS), made the remarks while speaking at an INSS conference. In his remark about the long-awaited deal he acknowledged that the parameters of the deal were fantastic for Israel, but also admitted that “the concessions for the Palestinians” were not enough to get them to agree to the concessions they are required to make.

Explaining the reason for Palestinian dismissal of the plan he said that they, “have rejected, condemned and refused to even join the dialogue to have talks,” because the deal is so much less than what they have been offered in the past.

Former US Middle East peace envoy and Afghanistan Commander General John Allen, speaking at the INSS conference, was reported to have been “hyperventilating” when he heard the terms of Trump’s deal, because it would go nowhere.

Kushner: Palestinians should give up ‘fairy tales’

Trump’s plan “will go over very badly in the US”, because it does not give “a Palestinian capital in Jerusalem, it makes the Jordan Valley not just a long-term presence, but is now annexed,” Allen is reported saying.

Allen also expressed scepticism over the annexation plans saying that “if the settlement issue is not resolved and ultimately becomes a permanent part of Israeli territory,” it will not be accepted.