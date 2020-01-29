Israel allows cement entry to Gaza without UN observers

As part of a package of goodwill postures, Israeli occupation authorities cement to entry the besieged Gaza Strip without UN observation, Arab48 reported yesterday.

Reporting the Israeli general radio, Arab48 said Gaza traders would buy and sell cement freely without restrictions.

Sources in Gaza told Arab48 that the cement being allowed into the enclave without the UN observation is only used for tilling and finishing construction projects, not that used in building roofs and walls.

Israeli radio also said that 6,000 tyres would be allowed to enter Gaza for the first time since March 2018, when Israel halted their entry following the start of the Great March of Return.

Medicines worth $600,000 entered Gaza early this week, reports added, donated by an American organisation.

While fishermen and drivers have been allowed to buy fishing boats and passenger buses.