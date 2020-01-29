UK: US ‘peace deal’ needs ‘fair consideration’ 

UK’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab welcomed US President Donald Trump’s so-called “peace plan” for the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Raab claimed that Trump’s plan was a “serious proposal, reflecting extensive time and effort” and hoped it would be given “fair consideration”.

He went on to hail the deal as a potential step towards negotiations, and said it had a potential for a brighter future.

Ilhan Omar: US deal ‘shameful and disingenuous’

“Only the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian territories can determine whether these proposals can meet the needs and aspirations of the people they represent.”

“We encourage them to give these plans genuine and fair consideration, and explore whether they might prove a first step on the road back to negotiations.”

The so-called “peace plan” was presented in a joint press conference with Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday.

Under the new proposals, Israel will be able to annex all its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Parts of the West Bank will be “given” to Palestine for a potential Palestinian state, and a neighbourhood of eastern Jerusalem would be the Palestinian capital, with most of the city remaining in the hands of Israel.

Trump proposed a tunnel be built to connect the West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu hailed the deal as “fantastic”, and proclaimed that Trump was the “greatest friend of Israel” ever in the White House, after he signed an executive order to recognise the illegally occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory, and controversially moved the US embassy to occupied Jerusalem.

No Palestinians were consulted on the terms of the so-called “peace deal”, nor were any invited to the launch.

The deal has been rejected by all Palestinian parties.

Hamas: Jerusalem will remain for Palestinians

The United Nations also rejected the so-called “peace deal”, and many have been quick to criticise it as a disaster.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was one of the key architects of the “deal of the century”, told Palestinians that they should just accept the “peace deal” and give up on the “fairy tales”.