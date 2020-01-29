Major Arab states support, Turkey rejects deal of the century

Major Arab states announced their support for the US President Donald Trump’s deal fo the century, while Tukey described it as “annexation plan aiming at usurping Palestinian lands and killing two-state solution.”

UAE mass media reported that the country had backed the deal and described it as an opportunity to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“The only way to guarantee a lasting solution is to reach an agreement between all concerned parties,” noting that the “plan announced today offers an important starting point for a return to negotiations within a US-led international framework.”

Meanwhile, the Egyptian foreign ministry commented on the deal in a statement published on Facebook that Cairo “appreciates the continuous efforts exerted by the US administration to achieve a comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue.”

It urged the Israelis and the Palestinians to look for a solution “that satisfies the aspirations of both peoples to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.”Commenting on the deal, the Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said in a statement that his country “supports every genuine effort aimed at achieving just and comprehensive peace that people will accept.”

Anadolu reported Turkish foreign ministry saying: “This is an annexation plan aiming at usurping Palestinian lands and killing the two-state solution,” stressing the Palestinian people and lands cannot be purchased.

The ministry stressed, according to Anadolu, that Jerusalem is a redline, adding: “We will always stand by the brotherly people of Palestine. We will continue to work for an independent Palestine within Palestinian lands.”It is worth noting that representatives of the UAE, Oman and Bahrain attended Trump’s announcement of the deal.

However, Saudi Arabia’S King Salman bin Abdul Aziz stressed to the PA President Mahmoud Abbas that his Kingdom’s stance towards the Palestinian cause is “still unchanged.” Trump has revealed previously that the Kingdom is one of the main contributors of the economic part of the deal.