Egypt fines father who saved his daughter from oncoming train

Egypt has fined a father who jumped onto the train tracks to save his daughter from being hit by a train 50 Egyptian pounds ($65).

In a video which went viral the man jumps onto the track, hugs his daughter and protects her from the train as it runs past them.

Social media users dubbed the man “super dad”.

Egyptian railway authorities, however, announced that the father violated regulations and endangered the lives of others.

A number of incidents over the past several months have put the spotlight on Egypt’s train authorities.

In October last year Mohamed Eid, 23, died after a conductor opened the door of a moving train and demanded he and his friend either pay a fine for not having a ticket or get off the train, which was still moving.

Whilst Mohamed’s friend Ahmed Samir Ahmed survived the jump, Mohamed rolled under the wheels of the train and was crushed to death.

Mohamed’s death ignited fury on social media after Egypt’s transport minister refused to resign and said there was no need to inflate the situation.

One month later 24-year-old Ahmed Mabrouk died after jumping from a moving train to avoid paying a 70 Egyptian pound ($4) fine for smoking on the train.