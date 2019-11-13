Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt man dies after jumping from moving train to escape smoking fine

Egyptian Ahmed Mabrouk died after jumping from a train in an effort to avoid paying his fare
The Egyptian Ministry of Transport announced on Tuesday that a young man has died from wounds he sustained after jumping from a moving train to avoid paying a fine for smoking in the train.

The ministry said in a statement that the train conductor asked the young man, identified as 24-year-old Ahmed Mabrouk, to pay 70 Egyptian pounds ($4.33) for smoking inside the train, but the young man jumped from the locomotive while it in motion instead.

The forensic report said the victim had “died as a result of fractures to the skull and internal bleeding in the brain as well as fractures to the ribs.”

Thousands of people from Kafr al-Sheikh Ali village attended Mabrouk’s funeral.

Last month, Mohamed Eid died after a train conductor forced them to jump from the moving vehicle because he was not able to pay a fine of 70 Egyptian pounds ($4.33) for travelling without a ticket.

