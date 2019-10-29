Man dies after Egypt conductor forces him to jump from moving train 

One young man has died and another was injured after a train conductor asked them to jump from the train when he found out they didn’t have a ticket.

When the two street vendors, Ahmed Samir Ahmed and his friend Mohamed Eid, 23, struggled to sell keyrings because of the heavy rain that hit Alexandria last week, they took a train to the tourist city of Luxor in the south of Egypt to try their luck there.

When the conductor demanded they pay for their fare, they refused so he opened the door of the moving train and demanded they jump out.

Whilst Ahmed survived the jump and was taken to Tanta Hospital, Mohamed rolled under the wheels of the train where he was crushed to death.

Ahmed’s sister said: “The ticket conductor committed a big crime, causing the death of my neighbour and injuring my brother.”

The incident took place in the Nile Delta city of Tanta and has ignited fury on social media after a video of an argument between the conductor and other passengers on the train went viral.

Tributes to Mohamed Eid have poured out online under the Arabic hashtag the ticket martyr, which is trending in Egypt.

There are calls for Egypt’s transport minister, who has made disturbing comments about the incident, to resign.

General Kamel Al-Wazir said the conductor “did not force the passengers from the train” and that it was their decision to jump.

He added that they were not children, they were adults, and knew how important it was to have a ticket.

He has refused to resign and said there is no need to inflate the situation.

The train conductor has been arrested and remains in custody.

