Israeli airstrikes target northern Gaza Strip

February 2, 2020 at 3:57 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians inspect a water well after Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike over Rafah, Gaza on January 31, 2020 [Ali Jadallah / Anadolu Agency]
Israel carried out airstrikes in the north of the Gaza Strip early Sunday, reported Anadolu Agency.

An Anadolu Agency correspondent reported Israeli jets targeted several points in Beit Lahia.

No casualties were reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

The Israeli army said it hit structures belonging to the military wing of Hamas.

The airstrikes, the army claimed, were in response to rockets allegedly launched from Gaza toward Israel on Saturday.

No further information was provided on the rocket fire and no one has yet claimed responsibility.

