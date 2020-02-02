Turkey to attend OIC meeting in Saudi Arabia on Monday

Turkey will attend the meeting of Executive Committee Ministerial on Monday, which will be held by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will take part in “the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Ministerial Meeting to be held in Jeddah on 3 February 2020 upon the request of the State of Palestine in order to discuss the most recent developments with regard to Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” the statement said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has thus far been highly critical of Trump’s deal and the response of Arab states.

OIC will hold Emergency Open-Ended Executive Committee Meeting at the level of foreign ministers at the headquarters of General Secretariat in Jeddah on Monday, said the organisation on Twitter.

The organisation’s position on US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ will be discussed, it added.

Trump on Tuesday announced his so-called plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as “Israel’s undivided capital.”

The so-called “Deal of the Century” unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding. The United Nations have since rejected Trump’s peace plan.

On Friday Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, slammed Arab and Muslim leaders for accepting or remaining silent on the issue of the US “deal of the century”.

Also on Friday, Former US president Jimmy Carter announced that the Trump’s deal breaches international law.

