Jimmy Carter: Trump deal breaches international law

Former US president, Jimmy Carter, announced on Friday that current US President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” breaches international law, CNN and other international agencies reported.

According to Carter, Trump’s deal: “Breaches international law regarding self-determination, the acquisition of land by force, and annexation of occupied territories.”

In a statement issued by his office, Carter also affirmed: “The new US plan undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians. If implemented, the plan will doom the only viable solution to this long-running conflict, the two-state solution.”

Therefore, he urged UN member-states:

To adhere to UN Security Council resolutions and to reject any unilateral Israeli implementation of the proposal by grabbing more Palestinian land.

He argued: “By calling Israel ‘the nation-state of the Jewish people’, the plan also encourages the denial of equal rights to the Palestinian citizens of Israel.”

Trump’s plan recognises Israeli sovereignty over most of the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, as well as an undivided Jerusalem.

Carter, 95, is the longest-living president in US history, has frequently spoken out since losing re-election in 1980, and has won the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.

In recent years, he has frequently faced criticism from pro-Israel supporters for his views on the conflict, especially for his use of the word “apartheid” to describe Israel’s potential future without a peace deal.

