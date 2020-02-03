Egypt reverses decision to put ex-presidential candidate on terrorist list

The Egyptian Court of Cassation has accepted an appeal filed by former presidential candidate Abdel-Moneim Aboul-Fotouh against including him on a terrorism list.

Aboul-Fotouh, head of the Strong Egypt Party, his son and six others filed the appeal against the criminal court’s decision to place them on the list of terrorists.

The court based its decision on a memorandum submitted by the public prosecution accompanied by investigations conducted by the State Security Prosecution which stated that the men “have committed hostile activities against the Egyptian state, its institutions and installations”.

Aboul-Fotouh, who has been imprisoned since early 2018 on charges of joining an outlawed group and spreading false news, has suffered two heart attacks while in detention.

READ: We need to consider how the Egyptian revolution will succeed