US forces expand military presence in north-east Syria

US forces are expanding their military presence in the two largest military bases at the Omar and Tal Baydar oil fields controlled by Kurdish units in the north-east of Syria.

The American army recently dispatched military and logistical equipment through Iraq to Syria in order to expand its bases in the oil-rich areas. They thwarted four attempts by Russian forces to advance towards the Rumaila oil field in January.

The American forces are deployed in 11 military bases and points in areas under Kurdish control including Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor.

