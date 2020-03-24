Qatar Humanitarian Fund makes its largest individual contribution to UNHCR so far

The Humanitarian Fund of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has donated more than $43 million to the UN Refugee Agency to support displaced populations in Yemen, Lebanon, Bangladesh and Chad, UNHCR said in a press release on Monday.

“UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the Thani Bin Abdullah Bin Thani Al Thani Humanitarian Fund announced today in Doha Sheikh Thani’s largest contribution so far to UNHCR,” the release said.

“UNHCR is very grateful for the unwavering commitment of Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah Al Thani to support forcibly displaced people around the world. His exceptional generosity has contributed significantly to improving the lives of thousands of displaced women, men and children in Bangladesh and Yemen” said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

H.E. Sheikh Thani Bin Abdullah’s donation has benefited close to 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh and internally displaced people in Yemen in 2019, UNHCR stated.

Last year UNHCR announced the appointment of Al-Thani, a leading Qatari philanthropist, as UNHCR Eminent Advocate at a special ceremony held at the Palais de Nations. The appointment came following a landmark contribution of over $35 million earlier this year in support of vulnerable refugees and displaced persons in Bangladesh and Yemen.