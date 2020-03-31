After Gantz, Israel’s Labour Party to join Netanyahu’s government

Following a meeting with Benny Gantz’s Blue and White Party, head of Israel’s Labour Party Amir Peretz is set to join the new unity government led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported yesterday.

Peretz is expected to become Economy and Industry Minister, while his fellow Labour MK Itzik Shmuli is expected to get the Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry.

Their party colleague Merav Michaeli, Haaretz said, would not join the government led by Netanyahu.

Haaretz reported that Michaeli is working to undermine Labour’s partnership with the right-wing camp in the Netanyahu-led government.

To this end Michaeli convened an emergency meeting via video conference call on Sunday that included former ministers, MKs and activists from the Labour Party in order to try to convince Peretz not to side with Netanyahu, Haaretz said.

Arab48 reported that Peretz expressed his desire to join Netanyahu’s government as long as it adopts a social agenda.