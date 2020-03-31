US singer Dela Miles donates to Turkey after Erdogan's national call to fight coronavirus

American Singer Della Miles has donated to Turkey after President Erdogan’s national call to fight the coronavirus late Monday, Ihlas News Agency reported.

Turkey’s president launched a National Solidarity Campaign to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, donating seven of his monthly salaries to the initiative.

“I am launching the campaign personally by donating my seven-month salary,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in his address to the nation.

Cabinet members in the government and lawmakers have donated 5.2 million Turkish liras ($791,000) to the campaign, Anadolu reported.

Turkey currently has 10,827 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

