Yemen: Saudi air strikes target horse stables in Sanaa military college 

Further details have emerged following yesterday’s air strikes carried out by the Saudi-led coalition over the Yemeni capital Sanaa. It has been revealed that warplanes targeted a stables at the Military College.

An air attack kills all these horses today in #Sanaa #Yemen

A world full of hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/M8i0xt1oLz — علي السنيدار (@alialsonidar) March 30, 2020

The attacks killed 70 purebred Arabian horses, injuring 30 others. A correspondent for Al-Masirah also reported that a horse breeder was killed and two others were injured.

#YEMEN Watch the mother's eyes: pain, departure , soreness …. 70 horses were killed and 30 wounded in strikes on the military school by the Saudi-American aggression Sana'a

30-3-2020

Sadeq Abdullah Meyad pic.twitter.com/isUsNchQYw — #SaveYemen🇾🇪🇾🇪B.GA.C.3 (@bgh2_ac3b) March 30, 2020

At least 19 raids were carried out across several areas of the capital, which is under the control of the Houthi-aligned National Salvation Government.

Yemeni artist Mizhar Nizar, who has previously produced artwork related to his country and the impact of its war, painted a piece in tribute to the slain Arabian horses.

By the #Yemen-i artist Mazher Nizar homage to the Arabian horses murdered today due to a hostile Saudi attack on Sanaa city pic.twitter.com/ZYDa1KwkcE — Sondoss Al Asaad سُنْدُس يُوسُف الأسعد (@SondossAlasaad) March 30, 2020

The Saudi air strikes appear to be in response to the retaliatory ballistic missile strikes by the Yemeni military, which is allied to the Houthi movement, which was described as the “largest military operation” of its kind against the Saudis.

Some observers believe the severity of the strikes on the Yemeni capital is evident that the missile strikes over Riyadh and southern regions were more serious than Saudi sources have claimed, alleging that they were all intercepted by their air defence systems.

For me the ultimate proof that Houthi guerrillas hit something major in Riyadh last night.https://t.co/09K7ZPDkag — Brasco_Aad (@Brasco_Aad) March 30, 2020

Despite reports of a ceasefire between the warring parties, it is not clear if this was indeed accepted by the parties involved. Support has been expressed for the ceasefire – the Saudis had expressed a willingness to adhere to it and a member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Al-Houthi had “welcomed” the move, but had maintained that they were waiting for the ceasefire to be applied practically.

The head of the Sanaa-based government’s national negotiation delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, also said on Sunday that the Saudis must first end their attacks and the blockade before negotiations can proceed.

The leader of the Houthi movement Sayyid Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi also insisted that while open to a ceasefire, any such agreement must follow the lifting of the coalition-imposed siege on the country.

Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition military intervention in Yemen last week, Al-Houthi warned two days before the missile strikes that the Saudis will witness new “advanced capabilities.”

