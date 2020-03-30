Houthis ask Egypt to mediate for release of Hamas prisoners in Saudi Arabia

An official in the Houthi-led Supreme Political Council has called on the Egyptian government to mediate in the initiative to swap Saudi prisoners in Yemen with prominent Hamas members currently detained in Saudi Arabia. The proposal was made by the Houthi movement’s leader, Sayyid Abdulmalik Al-Houthi.

Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi explained the request by pointing out in a tweet on Saturday that, “The Egyptian authorities work from time to time to bridge points of view between the Palestinian factions and work to reduce tensions in Gaza with the entity, and it has succeeded multiple times.” He highlighted Egypt’s close relationship with Riyadh and the Palestinian factions in asking the Cairo government to intervene in the Houthi initiative.

The offer includes the release of one captured Saudi pilot along with four other officers and soldiers in exchange for Hamas detainees, among them Dr Muhammad Saleh Al-Khodari. Hamas praised and welcomed the offer in a statement issued on Friday.

Last month, the Sanaa-based government released 32 Egyptian fisherman who were arrested after entering the country’s territorial waters illegally. Egypt has had a limited role in the Saud-led coalition’s war in Yemen.

