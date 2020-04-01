Libya: Turkey warship fires missiles on sites controlled by Haftar militias

According to Libyan news sources, a Turkish warship has fired missiles in the south of the city of Al-Ajaylat, west of the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

A Libyan news website reported that rockets fired by a Turkish warship from the sea fell in the agricultural area of ​​Dhahra, on the outskirts of the army-held city of Al-Ajaylat, which is under the control of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Local news websites suggested that the Turkish warship may have intended to target Al-Watiya Air Force Base, which is located in the south. However, the missiles were aimed and fired in the wrong direction.

Libyan newspaper Al-Marsad quoted a spokesman for the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, stating that a Turkish warship had fired rockets from the sea in the Al-Ajaylat area without casualties.

READ: Why Egypt’s meddling in Libya’s affairs is worrying