Former Somali Prime Minister dies of Covid-19 in London

A former Prime Minister of Somalia has died after contracting coronavirus Covid-19 in London, his family said on Wednesday. The son of Nour Hassan Hussein Nour Adde said that his father died in Kingâ€™s College Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment in recent weeks.

A Senator in the Somali parliament, Ilyas Ali Hassan, confirmed Addeâ€™s death, Anadolu has reported. Nour Adde was Prime Minister of the Horn of Africa country from November 2007 to February 2009. His family said that he will be laid to rest in Britain in a traditional Islamic burial.

The Emir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, sent condolences to President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo of Somalia, saying that he prays that the Almighty has mercy on Nour Addeâ€™s soul and grants him paradise. Farmajo declared three days of mourning in the country.

