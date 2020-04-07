Hamas calls on PA to put differences aside during virus crisis

The head of the Hamas Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, called on the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah on Sunday to put political differences aside and unite in the efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic.

Haniyeh made the call during a telephone conversation with PA Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh to discuss the implications of the crisis.

“We, as Palestinians, are united in one trench to confront this pandemic,” Haniyeh is reported to have said.

He stressed that the safety of every Palestinian in Jerusalem, Gaza, the West Bank and abroad should be the main concern of the factions.

The Hamas leader also briefed Shtayyeh about the healthcare needs of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in light of the suffocating siege imposed by Israel.

The de facto government in the enclave, he explained, will do everything within its power to protect the Palestinians.

According to official records, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 226, including 12 in the Gaza Strip.