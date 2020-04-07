Iran calls on nations not to commit to US sanctions

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi today called on the world’s nations not to abide by the sanctions imposed on his country by the United States.

Mousavi highlighted the “contradictory and arbitrary statements made by US officials”. He added: “We have conveyed the message to all the countries worldwide and to American officials to denounce the embargo measures which are unjust and illegal, and which should be suspended under these conditions because of the outbreak of the coronavirus.”

READ: US’ Biden calls on Trump to ease sanctions on Iran to confront coronavirus

“We call on all countries of the civilized world not to apply the inhumane, unlawful and unjust measures … What we expect is that the countries of the world will not implement the embargo measures so that we can overcome this problem together.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman confirmed that the government and its people “do definitely not trust the statements of American officials,” saying that “we have not and will not be asking America to send any medical and treatment assistance.”