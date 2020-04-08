Morocco makes face masks compulsory in public

Morocco on Monday ruled that wearing protective masks is mandatory for anyone who goes out during the ongoing health emergency, in a new measure to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

This came in a joint statement by the Ministries of Interior, Health, Economy and Finance, Industry, Investment, Trade and Digital Economy, published by Moroccan News Agency.

The statement clarified that “the public authorities decided to work with the obligatory application of protective masks starting from Tuesday for all persons allowed to go out of their homes in the exceptional cases prescribed.”

The statement added that the relevant authorities will supervise the production of protective masks for the national market, at a subsidised price supported by the coronavirus fund.

READ: African migrants in Morocco wait for aid as coronavirus bites

The authorities stressed that wearing the mask is “an absolute obligation, and anyone who violates this will be subjected to a prison sentence of one to three months and a fine ranging between 300 and 1,300 dirhams ($33-$140) or one of the two penalties.”

Morocco announced a state of health emergency on 20 March, and extended it to 20 April, as a single measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Until Monday evening, the number of people infected with the virus reached 1,120, including 80 deaths.