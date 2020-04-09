Egypt: Human rights organisation records 100 cases of extrajudicial killings in 2020

Human Rights Monitor announced recording 100 cases of extrajudicial killings that took place in Egypt during the first quarter of 2020.

In its report last Monday, the organisation stated: “29 detainees locked up in various Egyptian prisons, police departments and stations, as well as the Ministry of Interior’s training centres, have been killed, including three death cases that occurred after inflicting torture on the prisoners, 17 deaths due to deliberate medical negligence and nine executions. Additionally, 71 individuals were shot dead with live ammunition by the army and the Interior Ministry, including 61 deaths in North Sinai, bringing the number of those who were killed outside legal frames during that period to 100.”

Human Rights Monitor explained that: “70 per cent of extrajudicial killings were carried out by gunshots fired by the army and police at civilians, 18 per cent of deaths occurred due to medical negligence, while nine per cent of the victims were executed after receiving death penalties, and three per cent of them were tortured to death in detention facilities.”

Regarding murders in prisons, most cases of death due to medical negligence were recorded in the Scorpion Prison, Minya Prison and Burj Al-Arab Prison.

According to the report, 65 per cent of deaths due to medical negligence and torture occurred in prisons, 25 per cent in police stations, and five per cent took place in national security headquarters and training camps.

Um Ibrahim: ‘My son should be playing with his friends, not in an Egyptian prison’