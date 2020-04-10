Oman: Number of coronavirus cases tops 480

Oman reported 27 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections to 484, according to country’s Health Ministry.

The Arab country confirmed a total of three deaths from the pandemic so far, the ministry said in a statement.

It said 109 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The capital Muscat was placed on lockdown beginning Friday morning as part of efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

The 12-day measure came after a Wednesday meeting of the committee to tackle the pandemic chaired by Interior Minister Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al-Busaidi.

The committee also decided to continue a suspension of study at all educational institutions until further notice, as cases across the country continue to rise.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections at over 1.6 million, with the death toll nearing 96,000. Almost 356,000 people have recovered.