Libya: Gov't forces recaptures town near Tripoli

Libya’s government forces have seized control of Sorman, a town in the south of capital Tripoli, from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar, a spokesman said on Monday.

Mustafa Al-Mujie, spokesman of Government of National Accord (GNA)’s military forces, said they had entered the town center, and it was in their total control.

The internationally-recognised government’s forces also managed to seize weapons and military vehicles, including armored vehicles, belonging to the pro-Haftar militia, he added. The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched “Operation Peace Storm” on March 26 to counteract the attacks on the capital.

OPINION: One year on with his offensive and Haftar is more determined but less successful

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.