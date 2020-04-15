Yemen: Saudi Arabia allocated $25m to combat coronavirus outbreak

Yemeni Prime Minister Moeen Abdul Malik said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has allocated $25 million to confront the coronavirus in Yemen and provided $5 million in humanitarian support to the war-torn country.

Malik made the remarks during a meeting with the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 and a number of local governors to follow up on government efforts to confront the pandemic.

Last Friday, Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus in the southern province of Hadhramaut.

The Yemeni prime minister said during the meeting that the government is following up closely with the local authorities, especially in Hadhramaut on the measures taken to contain the repercussions of the pandemic.

He hoped to mobilise international support to combat the pandemic.

