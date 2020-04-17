China sends 2 boxes of aid to coronavirus hit Syria

China delivered two boxes of medical supplies to Syria to help in its fight against COVID-19 yesterday, Syrian state media reported.

Test kits arrived at Damascus International Airport when Syrian and Chinese officials, all wearing face masks, were ready to accept the delivery.

China’s ambassador to Damascus said the delivery was the first batch of medical assistance to Syria and more supplies will follow soon.

A photo from the scene showed the men standing behind two medium size boxes.

Since the onset of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Beijing has backed and supported the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad and has on numerous occasions vetoed and opposed UN resolutions and international attempts to isolate him.

Last Wednesday, the Arab League warned that a humanitarian disaster could occur if the coronavirus pandemic spreads to refugee camps in Syria. The war-torn country reported its first COVID-19 death at the end of March.

The Assad regime has since shut borders and forbidden movement between provinces in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease.