Israel’s Lieberman calls on Gantz to back effort to oust Netanyahu

Leader of Yisrael Beiteinu party Avigdor Lieberman yesterday called on the leader of the Blue and White alliance Benny Gantz to support five bills that could potentially “bring down” the head of the Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lieberman wrote on Facebook that the proposed five bills include preventing members of the Knesset facing charges from serving as prime minister in reference to Netanyahu.

“After the fiasco of the last few days, which ended without establishing a government, I demand that Benny Gantz allow us to put on the Knesset’s agenda Yisrael Beiteinu’s five bills, and to exempt them from the tabling requirement, as well as establishing a special committee to handle their legislation,” he said.

READ: Netanyahu competes with himself

Lieberman explained in an interview with local Maariv news site that the bills aim to pressure Netanyahu to agree to a unity government with Gantz.

On Thursday morning, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tasked the Knesset with forming the government after Gantz and Netanyahu failed to reach a unity government.

Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in November.