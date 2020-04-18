Evacuation of Turkey citizens still abroad to continue until 27 April 

Turkish authorities have announced a massive operation to evacuate approximately 25,000 of its citizens in 59 countries, to enable them to spend the month of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr with their families. The Turkish authorities intend to complete the evacuation on 27 April.

After the evacuation, the citizens will undergo medical examinations, which will allow the competent authorities to transfer the people who show symptoms of infection with the virus to hospitals, while the rest will be checked in student residences located in 62 states, to remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) will ensure that the citizens are transferred at the end of the quarantine period to their homes, in order to spend the rest of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr with their families.

As part of the operation, 3,269 citizens will be evacuated from Germany, 2,201 from Saudi Arabia and 6,632 from the US.

1,559 citizens will also be evacuated from Kuwait, 1,200 from Algeria, 863 from Ukraine, 861 from Iraq, 696 from France, 662 from Azerbaijan, 648 from the Netherlands and 543 from Canada, in addition to 540 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

538 Turkish citizens will also be evacuated from the UAE, 488 from Poland, 455 from Spain, 380 from Russia, 394 from northern Macedonia, 352 from Kyrgyzstan and 341 from Switzerland.