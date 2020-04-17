Turkey evacuates nationals from Kuwait, Libya

As part of Turkey’s efforts to evacuate its nationals from across the globe amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, the country on Friday airlifted a total of 411 people out of Kuwait and Libya, Anadolu Agency reports.

Following health checks, Turkish authorities brought 349 Turkish nationals working in Kuwait to the southwestern provinces of Isparta and Burdur to be quarantined.

Meanwhile, 62 Turkish nationals working in Libya were brought to Antalya province in southern Turkey.

From Antalya, they were bussed to Corlu, northwestern Turkey, pending quarantine in a student dormitory.

Security and health officials took extra measures in all three points of quarantine.

