Istanbul: Let's go fly a kite... (in quarantine!)

People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.