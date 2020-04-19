Portuguese / Spanish / English

Istanbul: Let's go fly a kite... (in quarantine!)

With lira for paper and string, you can have your own set of wings
 April 19, 2020 at 12:09 pm
People flying kites from roof of their houses as they stay inside due to the restrictions re-imposed in 31 provinces for two days as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Adana, Turkey on April 18, 2020. [Eren Bozkurt/Anadolu Agency]
