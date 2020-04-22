Hamas: Israel’s decision to seize prisoners’ money is ‘unethical’

Senior Hamas leader Mahmoud Al-Zahar yesterday described the new Israeli law which stipulates seizing the money of Palestinian prisoners as “racist” and “unethical”.

In a press release, Al-Zahar said the law constitutes a “flagrant violation of human rights and the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.”

“Israel’s extortion of Palestinian prisoners in light of the outbreak of the coronavirus is a new crime which adds to the continuous Israeli violations against Palestinians,” the official said.

The Palestinian parliament, he continued, “will never leave Palestinian prisoners, who fought the Israeli occupation and defended Palestine and the Palestinians, alone.”

READ: EuroPal Forum highlights Israeli racism and medical negligence of Palestinian prisoners

He called on international rights groups and the international community to bear their responsibility towards Palestinian prisoners and urgently put pressure on Israel to stop its harassment of prisoners.

Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday that the Israeli military commander in the occupied West Bank had approved a law that stipulates seizing the salaries of Palestinian prisoners from banks.

This law, the site said, would come into effect on 9 May.