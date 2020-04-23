Iraq: Baghdad to give medics working with coronavirus infections land

The Director of Karkh Health Department, Gasib Al-Hijami, yesterday announced the allocation of material rewards to doctors or medical staff who diagnose coronavirus patients.

In a letter sent to the region’s health departments Al-Hijami said doctors or medical staff who diagnose coronavirus infections will be offered plots of land as well as other material rewards in order to encourage them to identify cases. This will be in addition to letters of appreciation for each case diagnosed, he added.

Al-Hijami stressed that every case was being treated as a coronavirus infection until tests proved otherwise.

