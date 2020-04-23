Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq: Baghdad to give medics working with coronavirus infections land

April 23, 2020 at 1:51 pm | Published in: Coronavirus, Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqis wear protective suits and disinfect public places as part of precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 23 March 2020 [Fariq Faraj Mahmood/Anadolu Agency]
Iraqis wear protective suits and disinfect public places as part of precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Sulaymaniyah, Iraq on 23 March 2020 [Fariq Faraj Mahmood/Anadolu Agency]
The Director of Karkh Health Department, Gasib Al-Hijami, yesterday announced the allocation of material rewards to doctors or medical staff who diagnose coronavirus patients.

In a letter sent to the region’s health departments Al-Hijami said doctors or medical staff who diagnose coronavirus infections will be offered plots of land as well as other material rewards in order to encourage them to identify cases. This will be in addition to letters of appreciation for each case diagnosed, he added.

Al-Hijami stressed that every case was being treated as a coronavirus infection until tests proved otherwise.

