Turkey gives support to new government in ‘brotherly’ Iraq 

Turkey expressed support yesterday for Iraq’s efforts to form a stable government under the newly-appointed Prime Minister-designate Mustafa Kadhimi. The move was announced by a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Ankara.

“We support the formation of a stable government in our brotherly neighbour Iraq,” said Hami Aksoy, “particularly at a time when the whole world is facing dire difficulties.”

Aksoy praised President Barham Salih’s decision to nominate Kadhimi for the role of Prime Minister. “As one who is well familiar with our region, he will serve for the benefit of both Iraq and our region.”

Turkey’s statement of support comes after Kadhimi was instructed by Salih to form the new Iraqi government on 9 April, following the former nominee Adnan Al-Zurfi’s withdrawal from contention. Kadhimi, who served as director of Iraq’s National Intelligence Service from 2016 onwards, has been given a mandate to form the government within 30 days.

Being the third such candidate for the task of forming the government, it is widely believed that he will be successful. He has received support from all major parliamentary blocs, transcending the sectarian and ethnic dynamics which make up Iraqi politics.

