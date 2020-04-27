Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel arrests more Palestinians in occupied West Bank and Jerusalem

April 27, 2020 at 12:02 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli soldiers arrest a Palestinian protester during protest against bulldozing operations carried out by the occupation bulldozers near the village of Aqraba, south of the West Bank city of Nablus on 3 March2020. [Ayman Nobani/ WAFA]
Israeli occupation forces made a number of dawn arrests on Sunday, with Palestinians detained across the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem, Arabi21.com has reported. Others who performed night prayers near Al-Aqsa Mosque were fined NIS500 ($142) on the spot.

According to local Palestinian sources, the Israeli occupation forces raided Al-Tur neighbourhood in occupied Jerusalem and arrested Omar Abu Ghannam after breaking into the youth’s house. In Al-Issawiyeh neighbourhood, the Israelis raided several Palestinian homes and arrested another youth, Ahmed Kayid Mahmoud.

The same sources added that the occupation forces also raided Obeid neighbourhood in the occupied holy city and fired tear gas at local residents.

