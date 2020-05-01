Israel occupation hands over Al-Ghamr region to Jordan this evening 

The Israeli occupation is scheduled to withdraw from Al-Ghamr enclave, south of the Dead Sea, to Jordan, at 5pm on Thursday evening, after it handed over the Baqoura area to Jordan on 9 November.

After the signing of the Wadi Araba Treaty between the two sides in 1994, Israeli farmers used the Baqoura and Al-Ghamr regions for cultivation. The period of renting of the two areas extended to 25 years.

At the end of 2018, the Jordanian government announced that it would not extend the lease of the two regions for 25 years, under the convention which stipulates the lease termination one year prior to the end of the convention.

The decision of the Jordanian government came against the backdrop of tensions in the wake of a series of crises in the relations between the two sides, due to the practices of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinians, in addition to the pressure by the Jordanian people on the government to expel the Israeli ambassador from Amman.

