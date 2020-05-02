Haniyeh discusses Judaisation of Jerusalem with Al-Azhar Grand Sheikh

On Friday Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh discussed Israel’s Judaisation of occupied Jerusalem with Al-Azhar Grand Sheikh Dr Ahmed Al-Tayyeb.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed that Haniyeh discussed this issue along with other matters with Al Tayyeb in a phone call.

During the call, Haniyeh congratulated the Sheikh on the occasion of the Holy month of Ramadan and hoped for safety for the Sheikh, and all scholars of Al-Azhar, the Egyptian people and all the people of the Arab and Muslim nations.

Haniyeh communicated that Israel is implementing the US deal of the century through Judaising Palestinian land. The Hamas chief confirmed that his movement completely rejects all Israeli measures against the Palestinians and their rights, as well as renouncing the consequences of these illegal measures.

It is worth noting that the Israeli occupation has accelerated its Judaisation activities during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

