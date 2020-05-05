Algeria raises minimum wage for first time in 8 years

Algeria on Sunday increased the minimum wage for the first time in eight years to about $170 per month, the new rate will come into effect in early June.

This came in a statement issued by the government following a cabinet meeting, held via video conference, in the presence of President Abdelmajid Tebboune.

The statement indicated that the president wanted to increase the guaranteed wage by 2,000 Algerian dinars to reach 20,000 Algerian dinars (equivalent to $170) per month, pointing out that the decision will enter into force as of early June.

Since 2012, the guaranteed minimum wage in Algeria has remained stable at 18,000 Algerian dinars (about $150).

For years, Algerian unions and workers have been demanding the government increase the minimum wage, due to what it described as the collapse of purchasing power and the depreciation of the dinar against foreign currencies.

The statement announced the decision to cancel income taxes on salaries that are less than or equal to 30,000 Algerian dinars ($255) as of June.

The government also decided to raise the expenses of state institutions and bodies, which were reduced due to the collapse in oil prices, from 30 to 50 per cent, according to the same statement.

