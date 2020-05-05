Expert: Israel attacks on Syria aim to eliminate Iran presence

An Israeli military expert said the latest series of attacks carried out by Israel in Syria in April are part of a policy aimed at “uprooting Iranian crops from the Syrian field”.

Alex Fishman, a military affairs analyst at Israel’s Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, explained that the Israeli attacks are not reactions to an Iranian action but rather “initiated actions aimed at uprooting Iranian crops grown in the Syrian field, including: deploying pro-Iranian militias in the Golan, resuming Hezbollah activity in Lebanon, stores of military hardware and others”.

He pointed out that “the war that Israel is running in the Middle East does not only consist of air actions”, adding that it is very reasonable to assume that the reports of mysterious bombings are much more intense than what is being published in foreign press.

Israel has acknowledged in recent years it has conducted many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett told Israeli media last week that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria.