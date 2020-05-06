Iraq: Two teenagers arrested for raping, killing 7-year-old 

Police in Iraq arrested two teenage boys last night for allegedly sexually assaulting and killing a seven-year-old boy in Mosul, authorities stated.

According to officials, a young boy was found dead in a toilet corridor at a mosque in the Zummar district of Nineveh province on Saturday where the horrific crime is believed to have been taken place.

The local administrator said police found the body of Shahin Wisam who had gone missing at 11:00pm on Friday, BasNews reported.

The teens admitted luring the children to a mosque toilet where they raped him and then killed him with a rock. Police identified the perpetrators as Ahmed Nassir Al-Jubouri and Omar Shakir Al-Mamari.

Many social media users took to Twitter to express their anger.

#حق_شاهين My heart is full of pain, what is the sin he did to deserve this ?? No one can save this world from this monsters. Nothing describes the pain i feel for this child.

* the photo was taken before his death* اتمنى ربي ياخذ حقه في الدنيا قبل الآخرة pic.twitter.com/UdHEgaY5yA — رابعه صـلاح (@rsa_772) May 3, 2020

According to UNICEF, in Iraq, boys are vulnerable to sexual exploitation as their movements in public spaces are less restricted than girls. Boys as young as seven have been lured into a situation of sexual exploitation by older boys and men with promises of candy, food or money.

