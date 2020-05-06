Lebanon to allow Friday prayers at mosques as of May 8

Lebanon will allow mosques and churches to hold Friday prayers and Sunday rituals, which were previously suspended as part of efforts to curb the coronavirus outbreak, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the ministry called on the Lebanese people to continue pursuing health measures in worship places to help in the fight against the pandemic.

According to a statement by Lebanon’s Dar al-Fatwa, the highest Sunni Muslim authority in the country, the Friday prayers will be held in mosques as of May 8.

It, however, said Muslims will not be able to perform their daily five prayers in mosques.

Tarawih, special night prayers performed during the holy month of Ramadan, will also remain suspended, the statement said.

Lebanon suspended all congregational prayers and other religious gatherings at mosques on March 15 due to the virus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese government decided to extend COVID-19 restrictions until May 24.

Coronavirus was first detected in Lebanon on Feb. 21 and then spread throughout the country.

Lebanese health authorities have so far confirmed 750 cases and 25 deaths from the disease.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 187 countries and regions, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas.

Over 3.68 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll surpassing 258,000 and more than 1.2 million recoveries, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.