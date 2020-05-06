Libyan government ready for any political initiative to end crisis

The Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) is ready for any political initiative to bring a peaceful solution to the conflict in Libya, the GNA Head Fayez Al-Sarraj announced on Tuesday. Al Sarraj said that his announcement is an initiative to avoid armed clashes and to end bloodshed, Anadolu News Agency has reported.

The GNA leader reiterated the importance of defeating the renegade Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and to end his dream of seizing control of Libya through armed struggle. He also called for intensifying Libyan efforts to build a democratic civil state.

Moreover, Al-Sarraj called for all sides and political powers to bear their responsibility for ending the division and accelerate the political dialogue brokered by the UN. Individuals, who were not named, should not monopolise decisions concerning the fate of Libya, he insisted.

Nevertheless, his comment was obviously a criticism of Haftar who, a week ago, declared himself to be the ruler of the country. His declaration had no local, regional or international legitimacy, and clearly ignored the UN-sponsored 2015 Al Sukhairat Agreement.

For more than a year, Haftar’s militias have been trying to take control of Tripoli and eliminate the UN-recognised GNA in the capital. Recently, though, they have been defeated and driven out of several important cities along the West coast of Libya.