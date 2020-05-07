FM: Turkey is leading donor of medical supplies during pandemic

Turkey is a leading international donor of the medical equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19, with 128 countries having requested medical aid from Ankara since the global pandemic began, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Around two-thirds of the world’s states requested medical aid from Turkey, and nearly half of these requests were met, Cavusoglu said according to Anadolu Agency.

This “shows that Turkey is a reliable source and a true friend.”

“In this respect, the World Health Organisation (WHO), international community and other countries, including the US, are pointing to Turkey as a model country,” the foreign minister added.

He also noted that the international community sees Turkey as “a model country” with regard to possessing and supplying the medical equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19, adding that Ankara is sharing its expertise and experience in providing medical services to its citizens without discrimination at a time when many countries are imposing conditions on treatment.

