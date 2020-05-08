Tunisia’s Ghannouchi: ‘We reject Israel’s measures in Al-Aqsa Mosque’

On Thursday, Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi condemned the measures taken by the occupation authorities against Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem.

This came in a statement issued by the Ennahda Movement, following a phone conversation between Ghannouchi and Al-Aqsa Mosque cleric, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri.

Ghannouchi reiterated the position of the Tunisian state and people, rejecting the policies of Judaisation and the seizure of Palestinian lands.

He also stressed Tunisia’s support for: “The Palestinian right to regain the usurped lands and establish an independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.”

The statement confirmed that the two sides called for: “Solidarity and unity in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

In late April, the Israeli intelligence threatened Sheikh Sabri verbally, after storming his home in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Israeli authorities verbally threatened Sheikh Sabri, who earlier agreed to open all doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque in case the Israeli police allowed the settlers to storm it again.

In recent months, the Israeli government has accelerated settlement operations in the city of Jerusalem by approving the establishment of thousands of settlement units.