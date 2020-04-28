Israel threatens Al-Aqsa Mosque imam

Israeli intelligence services threatened the Preacher of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, after raiding his house in occupied East Jerusalem.

The threat came after Sheikh Sabri said that he will reopen Al-Aqsa Mosque’s doors if occupation forces allowed settlers to storm the Muslim site.

Sheikh Sabri told Anadolu Agency: “Israeli intelligence forces came to my house and threatened me saying that they will hold me responsible for any tension in Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

He continued: “I told them that suspending the reception of worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque does not mean in any way that it is permissible to the settlers to enter it. Therefore, if the occupation police decide to open the Mughrabi Gate unilaterally to the settlers, then we will open the rest of the mosque’s doors to worshippers.”

READ: Islamic Movement in Israel distributes food parcels to needy in Jerusalem

Sheikh Sabri stressed that “Israel should not be allowed to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic and attempt to impose new restrictions on Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Islamic Endowments Department, in Jerusalem, announced last month that it had suspended the reception of worshippers to prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Two days ago, settlers called on Israeli authorities to let them storm Al-Aqsa Mosque unilaterally.