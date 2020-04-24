Ghannouchi calls for efforts to ensure swift return of stranded Tunisians

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi called on all state components to act quickly to end the suffering of Tunisians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic and expedite their return to their country, Anadolu reported.

“We must provide what preserves the life and dignity of Tunisians remaining abroad, by providing them with material and moral support, until they return with honour,” Ghannouchi added during a plenary session held yesterday with Foreign Minister Noureddine El-Ray and Minister of State in charge of Transport and Logistics Anouar Maarouf.

On Wednesday, the authorities announced the evacuation of more than 3,000 citizens out of 5,000 workers stranded in Libya.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh revealed that since 16 March, when the state shut its borders to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, as many as 18,000 Tunisians have returned to the country onboard more than 190 flights from around the world.

Last week, Minister of Higher Education Salim Shura confirmed Tunisia’s readiness to evacuate all 25,000 students studying abroad if they want to return.

As of Wednesday, the number of people infected with coronaviruses in Tunisia reached 909, including 38 who have died as a result of the virus.

Tunisia’s Ghannouchi: ‘No room for conflict while facing coronavirus’